The vaquita, the world’s smallest whale, lives only in Mexico’s Gulf of California and is critically endangered, due to illegal fishing. Now the Center for Biological Diversity plans legal action against the U.S. government for its failure to sanction Mexico for not stopping the poaching.

The Social Cost Of Carbon



listen / download

A state-of-the-art report that brings together some of the best minds in environmental policy and economics recommends a new way of evaluating the social costs of carbon pollution to keep up with the best available science.

Beyond The Headlines



listen / download

This week we examine proposed legislation in Wyoming that would ensure renewable energy cannot be used in the state for power generation, and the reluctance of the EPA to pay compensation for a disastrous mine waste spill. And in environmental history, it’s a trio of aviation firsts that include a mishap that might have left a hydrogen bomb underneath Greenland’s melting ice.

Small Whale Entangled in Big Threat



listen / download

The vaquita, the world’s smallest whale, lives only in Mexico’s Gulf of California and is critically endangered, due to illegal fishing. Now the Center for Biological Diversity plans legal action against the U.S. government for its failure to sanction Mexico for not stopping the poaching.

City Lizards Adapt Fast to Urban Living



listen / download

For Anole lizards living in Puerto Rican cities, the slickness of walls and windows poses a challenge to creatures that evolved on rocks and trees. Yet their feet are fast adapting to grip well on smooth surfaces.

Figs: The Vital Forest Species



listen / download

Fig trees are one of the world’s most diverse groups of plants, and have fed people and thousands of other species for millennia. Mike Shanahan, author of Gods, Wasps, and Stranglers: The Secret History and Redemptive Future of Fig Trees, discusses the unique ecology, mythology and cultural value of fig trees, and how they can help us care for and protect nature in future.

Special Features

A River Town in Transition



listen / download

Wrangell, Alaska is a small, isolated town at the mouth of the mighty Stikine River and a former a timber capital. But since the saw mills shut down in the ‘90s, the small town has reinvented itself as a tourist destination and a commercial fishing hub. Since both of these industries are dependent on the Stikine, some locals worry that a mining development upriver could put the whole town’s livelihood at risk.

Blog Series: Alaskan River Riches