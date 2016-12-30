America’s Climate Denial Madhouse
Although science has reached firm conclusions about the reality and dangers of human-induced climate change, many politicians and other leaders continue to live in denial of the grave threats of climate disruption to our modern way of life. In their new book, The Madhouse Effect, Penn State climate scientist Michael Mann and Washington Post cartoonist Tom Toles address the widespread persistence of global warming denial in America.
Beyond the Headlines
We look back at some of the year’s biggest environmental headlines, including environmental racism in Flint and Standing Rock, declining polar sea ice and rising global carbon dioxide levels. The boom in clean energy infrastructure across the globe suggests a possible renewable power future. Meanwhile, environmental journalists have a vital responsibility to be watchdogs.
Dear Tomorrow: Letters to the Future
Climate disruption is expected to increase over the next few decades, and climate activists Trisha Shrum and Jill Kubit looked for a way to tell their young children how they tried to make a difference. Creating literary time capsules, they wrote letters to their kids and the people of decades to come about the climate protection actions of today. They read their letters for Dear Tomorrow and talk with Living on Earth’s Jenni Doering.
This Week’s Show
December 30, 2016
Science Note: Resilient Killifish
In a world of increasing pollution from humans, the Atlantic Killifish seems to have the skills to survive, and even thrive. Thanks to genetic variation, this small fish has evolved to become nearly 8,000 times more resistant to toxic environments than other fish, as Aidan Connelly reports in this week’s note on Emerging Science.
BirdNote: Winter Brings Snow Buntings
These tiny brown and white-streaked birds are visual delights of winter weather, and reporter Mary McCann describes the qualities that make them feathered favorites.
Sounds of Winter
Listen closely. The frigid months of winter have a sound uniquely their own.
Sound of the Earth: Birds at the Southern Edge of the World
Rockhopper penguins and black-browed albatrosses make a racket as they share a nesting site in the Southern Ocean. Living on Earth’s Resident Explorer Mark Seth Lender recorded them at West Point in the Falkland Islands.
Special Features
A River Town in Transition
Wrangell, Alaska is a small, isolated town at the mouth of the mighty Stikine River and a former a timber capital. But since the saw mills shut down in the ‘90s, the small town has reinvented itself as a tourist destination and a commercial fishing hub. Since both of these industries are dependent on the Stikine, some locals worry that a mining development upriver could put the whole town’s livelihood at risk.
Blog Series: Alaskan River Riches
Cowee, North Carolina
Living on Earth is giving a voice to Orion magazine’s longtime feature in which people write about the place they call home. In this week’s edition, songwriter Angela-Faye Martin uses her words and music to picture her North Carolina valley on the edge of the Great Smoky Mountains.
Blog Series: The Place Where You Live
...Ultimately, if we are going prevent large parts of this Earth from becoming not only inhospitable but uninhabitable in our lifetimes, we are going to have to keep some fossil fuels in the ground rather than burn them...
-- President Barack Obama, November 6, 2015 on why he declined to approve the Keystone XL Pipeline.
