They called her “Granny”, the matriarch of an orca pod in Puget Sound that has gone missing. Her tale is told by Ken Balcomb, founder of the Center for Whale Research, who studied Granny, officially named J2, for more than four decades. Granny might have been as old as 105.

Yes, It’s Getting Hotter



A new analysis of sea surface temperatures validates the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s updated global warming record released in 2015. This confirmation rebuts allegations from some Republicans on Capitol Hill that NOAA manipulated the 2015 data, which shows continuing global warming as opposed to earlier NOAA research that had suggested a two-decade long warming pause.

Beyond The Headlines



Continuing our coverage from last week, we look back at the year’s most prominent environmental feats and shortfalls, which include the Obama administration’s encounter with fake news, new chapters in the environmental justice movement and an unlikely city to turn to renewable energy for lighting up its famous nightlife.

Coal Country Wants to Believe Trump



President-elect Donald Trump has promised to bring back coal miners jobs and reopen the mines, attracting broad support in Pennsylvania’s coal country. Allegheny Front reporter Reid Frazier interviewed miners and state lawmakers about their hopes and expectations under the new Presidency.

Dark Side of Obama's Climate Legacy: $$ For Overseas Coal Gas & Oil



The federal Export-Import Bank finances overseas projects to help sell American goods. The bank gave coal, gas and oil projects nearly $34 billion worth of loans and guarantees during President Obama’s tenure, and the projects will emit about as much greenhouse gases as would be saved through embattled Obama’s Clean Power Plan.

BirdNote: Whistling Birds



Birds can squawk, trill, or chirp, and a few whistle. As Michael Stein points out, those are often the easiest ones for humans to imitate.

Missing Granny the Whale



A River Town in Transition



Wrangell, Alaska is a small, isolated town at the mouth of the mighty Stikine River and a former a timber capital. But since the saw mills shut down in the ‘90s, the small town has reinvented itself as a tourist destination and a commercial fishing hub. Since both of these industries are dependent on the Stikine, some locals worry that a mining development upriver could put the whole town’s livelihood at risk.

