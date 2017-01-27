Boston Women March for Science
The day after President Donald Trump's Inauguration, millions of demonstrators gathered around the globe to protest the new administration. Their reasons for opposing the new President were numerous, but Living on Earth reporters Jenni Doering and Jaime Kaiser spoke with a few of the many thousands in Boston, Massachusetts who showed up to support climate science and the environment.
Climate Policies a Target for Trump Administration
The Trump White House has issued executive orders meant to expedite the construction of the Dakota Access and the Keystone XL Pipelines. The new administration likely faces legal battles ahead for its efforts to undo climate mitigation plans.
Beyond the Headlines
We delve into the Wisconsin state government’s removal of web references to climate change, and the challenges of enforcing environmental regulations in Pennsylvania’s Amish communities, then look back at a time when protecting the environment held bipartisan support.
This Week’s Show
January 27, 2017
Science Note: New Threat for California Condors
The California condor, the largest bird in North America, nearly went extinct in the 1980s, but thanks to captive breeding and release, there are around 400 today. But now scientists have identified a possible new threat to the condors: high levels of pesticides and other contaminants from marine carcasses the birds feed on.
Pesticides Harm Most Endangered Species
On January 18, the Environmental Protection Agency released its first nationwide evaluation of the harmful effects three pesticides have on virtually all endangered species.
The Place Where You Live: Spuyten Duyvil Creek
Living on Earth gives voice to Orion Magazine’s longtime feature where people describe their favorite places. In this week’s edition, Jennifer Young, a public historian in New York City, weaves different histories into her vision of Spuyten Duyvil Creek, which links the Hudson and Harlem Rivers.
Defending the Gulf Coast
The Louisiana coast is losing ground in the battle to rising seas. So the state has been working on a master plan to shore up the coast and protect homes with wetlands restoration and higher levees, at a projected cost of $50 billion over 50 years.
BirdNote: Owl is Mobbed
Sometimes, as Mary McCann observes in today’s BirdNote, small birds join together to attack a predator, like an owl. It could be a collective response to danger or just a way to raise the alarm.
Special Features
A River Town in Transition
Wrangell, Alaska is a small, isolated town at the mouth of the mighty Stikine River and a former a timber capital. But since the saw mills shut down in the ‘90s, the small town has reinvented itself as a tourist destination and a commercial fishing hub. Since both of these industries are dependent on the Stikine, some locals worry that a mining development upriver could put the whole town’s livelihood at risk.
Blog Series: Alaskan River Riches
Cowee, North Carolina
Living on Earth is giving a voice to Orion magazine’s longtime feature in which people write about the place they call home. In this week’s edition, songwriter Angela-Faye Martin uses her words and music to picture her North Carolina valley on the edge of the Great Smoky Mountains.
Blog Series: The Place Where You Live
...Ultimately, if we are going prevent large parts of this Earth from becoming not only inhospitable but uninhabitable in our lifetimes, we are going to have to keep some fossil fuels in the ground rather than burn them...
-- President Barack Obama, November 6, 2015 on why he declined to approve the Keystone XL Pipeline.
