How Green is Judge Gorsuch?



Appellate Judge Neil Gorsuch, President Trump's nominee for the US Supreme Court, has not presided over many environmental cases, but his well-written and very conservative opinions provide insight into what his appointment could mean for law in this area. And Gorsuch’s narrow interpretations of agency powers, as well as his time spent in the outdoors, could inform his findings if he is confirmed.

Standing Down at Standing Rock



President Trump's new executive order advances plans to complete the Dakota Access and Keystone XL pipelines. At the same time, Standing Rock Sioux leadership now wants DAPL protestors to go home. But many who opposed DAPL with the Native Americans in North Dakota for months are not ready to accept defeat. Reporter Sandy Tolan returned to the Standing Rock Camp to listen to the small band of “water protectors’’ still braving the winter elements.

Canada’s Choice: Tar Sands or the Climate



On January 24, the White House rekindled plans to build the Keystone XL pipeline that would carry Canada’s tar sands to Gulf coast refineries, creating a dilemma for Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. That’s because other pipelines he’s approved already may make it almost impossible to meet pledges under the Paris Climate Agreement.

Beyond The Headlines



This week we dive into California waterways, where heavy rain and snow has ended severe drought in much of the region. We also examine the findings of a new report that paints a business-friendly picture of state environmental regulation, and consider a case of government overreach in climate research ten years ago.

Golden Gobi Grizzlies



Just a few dozen grizzly bears with bright yellow coats live in the forbidding Gobi Desert in Mongolia. Writer and wildlife biologist Douglas Chadwick has returned to the Gobi desert season after season to track these astonishing bears, and recently authored a book on how they survive and what can be done to better protect them.

A River Town in Transition



Wrangell, Alaska is a small, isolated town at the mouth of the mighty Stikine River and a former a timber capital. But since the saw mills shut down in the ‘90s, the small town has reinvented itself as a tourist destination and a commercial fishing hub. Since both of these industries are dependent on the Stikine, some locals worry that a mining development upriver could put the whole town’s livelihood at risk.

