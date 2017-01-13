Yes, It’s Getting Hotter
A new analysis of sea surface temperatures validates the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s updated global warming record released in 2015. This confirmation rebuts allegations from some Republicans on Capitol Hill that NOAA manipulated the 2015 data, which shows continuing global warming as opposed to earlier NOAA research that had suggested a two-decade long warming pause.
Dark Side of Obama's Climate Legacy: $$ For Overseas Coal Gas & Oil
The federal Export-Import Bank finances overseas projects to help sell American goods. The bank gave coal, gas and oil projects nearly $34 billion worth of loans and guarantees during President Obama’s tenure, and the projects will emit about as much greenhouse gases as would be saved through embattled Obama’s Clean Power Plan.
Missing Granny the Whale
They called her “Granny”, the matriarch of an orca pod in Puget Sound that has gone missing. Her tale is told by Ken Balcomb, founder of the Center for Whale Research, who studied Granny, officially named J2, for more than four decades. Granny might have been as old as 105.
This Week’s Show
January 13, 2017
listen / download
Yes, It’s Getting Hotter
listen / download
A new analysis of sea surface temperatures validates the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s updated global warming record released in 2015. This confirmation rebuts allegations from some Republicans on Capitol Hill that NOAA manipulated the 2015 data, which shows continuing global warming as opposed to earlier NOAA research that had suggested a two-decade long warming pause.
Beyond The Headlines
listen / download
Continuing our coverage from last week, we look back at the year’s most prominent environmental feats and shortfalls, which include the Obama administration’s encounter with fake news, new chapters in the environmental justice movement and an unlikely city to turn to renewable energy for lighting up its famous nightlife.
Coal Country Wants to Believe Trump
listen / download
President-elect Donald Trump has promised to bring back coal miners jobs and reopen the mines, attracting broad support in Pennsylvania’s coal country. Allegheny Front reporter Reid Frazier interviewed miners and state lawmakers about their hopes and expectations under the new Presidency.
Dark Side of Obama's Climate Legacy: $$ For Overseas Coal Gas & Oil
listen / download
The federal Export-Import Bank finances overseas projects to help sell American goods. The bank gave coal, gas and oil projects nearly $34 billion worth of loans and guarantees during President Obama’s tenure, and the projects will emit about as much greenhouse gases as would be saved through embattled Obama’s Clean Power Plan.
BirdNote: Whistling Birds
listen / download
Birds can squawk, trill, or chirp, and a few whistle. As Michael Stein points out, those are often the easiest ones for humans to imitate.
Missing Granny the Whale
listen / download
They called her “Granny”, the matriarch of an orca pod in Puget Sound that has gone missing. Her tale is told by Ken Balcomb, founder of the Center for Whale Research, who studied Granny, officially named J2, for more than four decades. Granny might have been as old as 105.
Special Features
A River Town in Transition
listen / download
Wrangell, Alaska is a small, isolated town at the mouth of the mighty Stikine River and a former a timber capital. But since the saw mills shut down in the ‘90s, the small town has reinvented itself as a tourist destination and a commercial fishing hub. Since both of these industries are dependent on the Stikine, some locals worry that a mining development upriver could put the whole town’s livelihood at risk.
Blog Series: Alaskan River Riches
Cowee, North Carolina
listen / download
Living on Earth is giving a voice to Orion magazine’s longtime feature in which people write about the place they call home. In this week’s edition, songwriter Angela-Faye Martin uses her words and music to picture her North Carolina valley on the edge of the Great Smoky Mountains.
Blog Series: The Place Where You Live
...Ultimately, if we are going prevent large parts of this Earth from becoming not only inhospitable but uninhabitable in our lifetimes, we are going to have to keep some fossil fuels in the ground rather than burn them...
-- President Barack Obama, November 6, 2015 on why he declined to approve the Keystone XL Pipeline.
Donate to Living on Earth!
Living on Earth is an independent media program and relies entirely on contributions from listeners and institutions supporting public service. Please donate now to preserve an independent environmental voice.
NewsletterLiving on Earth offers a weekly delivery of the show's rundown to your mailbox. Sign up for our newsletter today!
Major funding for Living on Earth is provided by the National Science Foundation.
Committed to healthy food, healthy people, a healthy planet, and healthy business.
Innovating to make the world a better, more sustainable place to live.
Kendeda Fund, furthering the values that contribute to a healthy planet.
The Grantham Foundation for the Protection of the Environment: Committed to protecting and improving the health of the global environment.
Contribute to Living on Earth and receive, as our gift to you, an autographed copy of one of Mark Seth Lender's extraordinary hummingbird photographs. Follow the link to see Mark's current collection of photographs.