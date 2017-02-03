How Green is Judge Gorsuch?
Appellate Judge Neil Gorsuch, President Trump's nominee for the US Supreme Court, has not presided over many environmental cases, but his well-written and very conservative opinions provide insight into what his appointment could mean for law in this area. And Gorsuch’s narrow interpretations of agency powers, as well as his time spent in the outdoors, could inform his findings if he is confirmed.
Standing Down at Standing Rock
President Trump's new executive order advances plans to complete the Dakota Access and Keystone XL pipelines. At the same time, Standing Rock Sioux leadership now wants DAPL protestors to go home. But many who opposed DAPL with the Native Americans in North Dakota for months are not ready to accept defeat. Reporter Sandy Tolan returned to the Standing Rock Camp to listen to the small band of “water protectors’’ still braving the winter elements.
Golden Gobi Grizzlies
Just a few dozen grizzly bears with bright yellow coats live in the forbidding Gobi Desert in Mongolia. Writer and wildlife biologist Douglas Chadwick has returned to the Gobi desert season after season to track these astonishing bears, and recently authored a book on how they survive and what can be done to better protect them.
This Week’s Show
February 3, 2017
listen / download
How Green is Judge Gorsuch?
listen / download
Appellate Judge Neil Gorsuch, President Trump's nominee for the US Supreme Court, has not presided over many environmental cases, but his well-written and very conservative opinions provide insight into what his appointment could mean for law in this area. And Gorsuch’s narrow interpretations of agency powers, as well as his time spent in the outdoors, could inform his findings if he is confirmed.
Standing Down at Standing Rock
listen / download
President Trump's new executive order advances plans to complete the Dakota Access and Keystone XL pipelines. At the same time, Standing Rock Sioux leadership now wants DAPL protestors to go home. But many who opposed DAPL with the Native Americans in North Dakota for months are not ready to accept defeat. Reporter Sandy Tolan returned to the Standing Rock Camp to listen to the small band of “water protectors’’ still braving the winter elements.
Canada’s Choice: Tar Sands or the Climate
listen / download
On January 24, the White House rekindled plans to build the Keystone XL pipeline that would carry Canada’s tar sands to Gulf coast refineries, creating a dilemma for Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. That’s because other pipelines he’s approved already may make it almost impossible to meet pledges under the Paris Climate Agreement.
Beyond The Headlines
listen / download
This week we dive into California waterways, where heavy rain and snow has ended severe drought in much of the region. We also examine the findings of a new report that paints a business-friendly picture of state environmental regulation, and consider a case of government overreach in climate research ten years ago.
Golden Gobi Grizzlies
listen / download
Just a few dozen grizzly bears with bright yellow coats live in the forbidding Gobi Desert in Mongolia. Writer and wildlife biologist Douglas Chadwick has returned to the Gobi desert season after season to track these astonishing bears, and recently authored a book on how they survive and what can be done to better protect them.
Special Features
A River Town in Transition
listen / download
Wrangell, Alaska is a small, isolated town at the mouth of the mighty Stikine River and a former a timber capital. But since the saw mills shut down in the ‘90s, the small town has reinvented itself as a tourist destination and a commercial fishing hub. Since both of these industries are dependent on the Stikine, some locals worry that a mining development upriver could put the whole town’s livelihood at risk.
Blog Series: Alaskan River Riches
Cowee, North Carolina
listen / download
Living on Earth is giving a voice to Orion magazine’s longtime feature in which people write about the place they call home. In this week’s edition, songwriter Angela-Faye Martin uses her words and music to picture her North Carolina valley on the edge of the Great Smoky Mountains.
Blog Series: The Place Where You Live
...Ultimately, if we are going prevent large parts of this Earth from becoming not only inhospitable but uninhabitable in our lifetimes, we are going to have to keep some fossil fuels in the ground rather than burn them...
-- President Barack Obama, November 6, 2015 on why he declined to approve the Keystone XL Pipeline.
Donate to Living on Earth!
Living on Earth is an independent media program and relies entirely on contributions from listeners and institutions supporting public service. Please donate now to preserve an independent environmental voice.
NewsletterLiving on Earth offers a weekly delivery of the show's rundown to your mailbox. Sign up for our newsletter today!
Major funding for Living on Earth is provided by the National Science Foundation.
Committed to healthy food, healthy people, a healthy planet, and healthy business.
Innovating to make the world a better, more sustainable place to live.
Kendeda Fund, furthering the values that contribute to a healthy planet.
The Grantham Foundation for the Protection of the Environment: Committed to protecting and improving the health of the global environment.
Contribute to Living on Earth and receive, as our gift to you, an autographed copy of one of Mark Seth Lender's extraordinary hummingbird photographs. Follow the link to see Mark's current collection of photographs.