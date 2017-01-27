  • picture
  • picture
PRI's Environmental News Magazine

Boston Women March for Science

 

The day after President Donald Trump's Inauguration, millions of demonstrators gathered around the globe to protest the new administration. Their reasons for opposing the new President were numerous, but Living on Earth reporters Jenni Doering and Jaime Kaiser spoke with a few of the many thousands in Boston, Massachusetts who showed up to support climate science and the environment.

 

Read More »

The day after President Donald Trump's Inauguration, millions of demonstrators gathered around the globe to protest the new administration. Their reasons for opposing the new President were numerous, but Living on Earth reporters Jenni Doering and Jaime Kaiser spoke with a few of the many thousands in Boston, Massachusetts who showed up to support climate science and the environment.

Climate Policies a Target for Trump Administration

 

The Trump White House has issued executive orders meant to expedite the construction of the Dakota Access and the Keystone XL Pipelines. The new administration likely faces legal battles ahead for its efforts to undo climate mitigation plans.

 

Read More »

icon

Defending the Gulf Coast

 

The Louisiana coast is losing ground in the battle to rising seas. So the state has been working on a master plan to shore up the coast and protect homes with wetlands restoration and higher levees, at a projected cost of $50 billion over 50 years.

 

Read More »

icon

City Lizards Adapt Fast to Urban Living

 

For Anole lizards living in Puerto Rican cities, the slickness of walls and windows poses a challenge to creatures that evolved on rocks and trees. Yet their feet are fast adapting to grip well on smooth surfaces.

 

Read More »

icon

Figs: The Vital Forest Species

 

Fig trees are one of the world’s most diverse groups of plants, and have fed people and thousands of other species for millennia. Mike Shanahan, author of Gods, Wasps, and Stranglers: The Secret History and Redemptive Future of Fig Trees, discusses the unique ecology, mythology and cultural value of fig trees, and how they can help us care for and protect nature in future.

 

Read More »

icon

Yes, It’s Getting Hotter

 

A new analysis of sea surface temperatures validates the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s updated global warming record released in 2015. This confirmation rebuts allegations from some Republicans on Capitol Hill that NOAA manipulated the 2015 data, which shows continuing global warming as opposed to earlier NOAA research that had suggested a two-decade long warming pause.

 

Read More »

icon

Hummingbirds in the Canyon

 

Watching hummingbirds in Arizona's Madera Canyon gave Mark Seth Lender an up close view of their interactions, and a chance to take spectacular photos.

 

Read More »

icon

Jim's Bees

 

Bees have remarkable skills to communicate and create wholesome food from flowers. Yet they can also terrify.

 

Read More »

icon

Baby Polar Bear Rescue

 

Climate Change is making life difficult for polar bears across the world. But an orphaned Alaska bear cub is about to get a new home, and a new sibling, at the Buffalo Zoo in upstate New York.

 

Read More »

icon

Boston Women March for Science

The day after President Donald Trump's Inauguration, millions of demonstrators gathered around the globe to protest the new administration. Their reasons for opposing the new President were numerous, but Living on Earth reporters Jenni Doering and Jaime Kaiser spoke with a few of the many thousands in Boston, Massachusetts who showed up to support climate science and the environment.

picture

Climate Policies a Target for Trump Administration

The Trump White House has issued executive orders meant to expedite the construction of the Dakota Access and the Keystone XL Pipelines. The new administration likely faces legal battles ahead for its efforts to undo climate mitigation plans.

picture

Beyond the Headlines

We delve into the Wisconsin state government’s removal of web references to climate change, and the challenges of enforcing environmental regulations in Pennsylvania’s Amish communities, then look back at a time when protecting the environment held bipartisan support.

picture

This Week’s Show
January 27, 2017
listen / download


Boston Women March for Science

listen / download
The day after President Donald Trump's Inauguration, millions of demonstrators gathered around the globe to protest the new administration. Their reasons for opposing the new President were numerous, but Living on Earth reporters Jenni Doering and Jaime Kaiser spoke with a few of the many thousands in Boston, Massachusetts who showed up to support climate science and the environment.

Climate Policies a Target for Trump Administration

listen / download
The Trump White House has issued executive orders meant to expedite the construction of the Dakota Access and the Keystone XL Pipelines. The new administration likely faces legal battles ahead for its efforts to undo climate mitigation plans.

Beyond the Headlines

listen / download
We delve into the Wisconsin state government’s removal of web references to climate change, and the challenges of enforcing environmental regulations in Pennsylvania’s Amish communities, then look back at a time when protecting the environment held bipartisan support.

Science Note: New Threat for California Condors

listen / download
The California condor, the largest bird in North America, nearly went extinct in the 1980s, but thanks to captive breeding and release, there are around 400 today. But now scientists have identified a possible new threat to the condors: high levels of pesticides and other contaminants from marine carcasses the birds feed on.

Pesticides Harm Most Endangered Species

listen / download
On January 18, the Environmental Protection Agency released its first nationwide evaluation of the harmful effects three pesticides have on virtually all endangered species.

The Place Where You Live: Spuyten Duyvil Creek

listen / download
Living on Earth gives voice to Orion Magazine’s longtime feature where people describe their favorite places. In this week’s edition, Jennifer Young, a public historian in New York City, weaves different histories into her vision of Spuyten Duyvil Creek, which links the Hudson and Harlem Rivers.

Defending the Gulf Coast

listen / download
The Louisiana coast is losing ground in the battle to rising seas. So the state has been working on a master plan to shore up the coast and protect homes with wetlands restoration and higher levees, at a projected cost of $50 billion over 50 years.

BirdNote: Owl is Mobbed

listen / download
Sometimes, as Mary McCann observes in today’s BirdNote, small birds join together to attack a predator, like an owl. It could be a collective response to danger or just a way to raise the alarm.


Special Features

A River Town in Transition

listen / download
Wrangell, Alaska is a small, isolated town at the mouth of the mighty Stikine River and a former a timber capital. But since the saw mills shut down in the ‘90s, the small town has reinvented itself as a tourist destination and a commercial fishing hub. Since both of these industries are dependent on the Stikine, some locals worry that a mining development upriver could put the whole town’s livelihood at risk.
Blog Series: Alaskan River Riches

Cowee, North Carolina

listen / download
Living on Earth is giving a voice to Orion magazine’s longtime feature in which people write about the place they call home. In this week’s edition, songwriter Angela-Faye Martin uses her words and music to picture her North Carolina valley on the edge of the Great Smoky Mountains.
Blog Series: The Place Where You Live


picture

...Ultimately, if we are going prevent large parts of this Earth from becoming not only inhospitable but uninhabitable in our lifetimes, we are going to have to keep some fossil fuels in the ground rather than burn them...

-- President Barack Obama, November 6, 2015 on why he declined to approve the Keystone XL Pipeline.

Donate to Living on Earth!
Living on Earth is an independent media program and relies entirely on contributions from listeners and institutions supporting public service. Please donate now to preserve an independent environmental voice.

Newsletter
Living on Earth offers a weekly delivery of the show's rundown to your mailbox. Sign up for our newsletter today!

Major funding for Living on Earth is provided by the National Science Foundation.

Committed to healthy food, healthy people, a healthy planet, and healthy business.

Innovating to make the world a better, more sustainable place to live.

Kendeda Fund, furthering the values that contribute to a healthy planet.

The Grantham Foundation for the Protection of the Environment: Committed to protecting and improving the health of the global environment.

Contribute to Living on Earth and receive, as our gift to you, an autographed copy of one of Mark Seth Lender's extraordinary hummingbird photographs. Follow the link to see Mark's current collection of photographs.

© Copyright World Media Foundation. All Rights Reserved
Home | Contact | RSS | Donate | Newsletter

PRI