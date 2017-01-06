Women have historically been underrepresented in science and engineering, but that didn’t stop Marie Curie, Jane Goodall, and Rachel Carson, and there are many more women in these fields who are not as famous. Artist and author Rachel Ignotofsky shares the contributions of some of the remarkable female scientists she profiles in her new book, Women in Science: 50 Fearless Pioneers Who Changed the World.

Saving Bears Ears



listen / download

1.3 million acres of wilderness that include a pair of buttes in Southeastern Utah that look like the ears of a bear have joined a list of National Monuments designated by President Barack Obama as he ends his term. And the Native American tribes that called for the monument’s creation have a seat at the table in its administration.

Beyond The Headlines



listen / download

We cast an eye back over the past 8 years during the Obama Administration and assess some of the environmental highs and lows. Encouragingly, renewable power and electric vehicles have enjoyed a rise in popularity, and the Paris Climate Agreement was forged. On the other hand, Obama’s administration saw attacks on climate scientists and the continuing denial of the science that supports global warming.

Decoding Influenza



listen / download

Winter brings short days and the seasonal flu, and in Europe there’s already an epidemic of the H5N8 bird flu. Living on Earth’s Helen Palmer decodes what H5N8 means, why we use these terms and how flu that infects animals can affect humans and the annual flu vaccination.

Hog Farms and the Flu



listen / download

Pigs are among the animals that easily catch human influenza. New research suggests that factory farms with huge numbers of hogs close to where people live may affect the timing of the flu season, and these findings could help inform public health guidelines on annual flu inoculations.

Let Sleeping Seals Lie!



listen / download

On an island off the coast of Antarctica, an enormous Weddell Seal with impressive battle scars appears to slumber – but half of his brain remains alert while the other half dozes. Living on Earth’s Resident Explorer Mark Seth Lender got as close as he dared, but finds the formidable seal disinclined to make friends.

Pioneering Women in Science



listen / download

Women have historically been underrepresented in science and engineering, but that didn’t stop Marie Curie, Jane Goodall, and Rachel Carson, and there are many more women in these fields who are not as famous. Artist and author Rachel Ignotofsky shares the contributions of some of the remarkable female scientists she profiles in her new book, Women in Science: 50 Fearless Pioneers Who Changed the World.

Special Features

A River Town in Transition



listen / download

Wrangell, Alaska is a small, isolated town at the mouth of the mighty Stikine River and a former a timber capital. But since the saw mills shut down in the ‘90s, the small town has reinvented itself as a tourist destination and a commercial fishing hub. Since both of these industries are dependent on the Stikine, some locals worry that a mining development upriver could put the whole town’s livelihood at risk.

Blog Series: Alaskan River Riches