America’s Climate Denial Madhouse

 

Although science has reached firm conclusions about the reality and dangers of human-induced climate change, many politicians and other leaders continue to live in denial of the grave threats of climate disruption to our modern way of life. In their new book, The Madhouse Effect, Penn State climate scientist Michael Mann and Washington Post cartoonist Tom Toles address the widespread persistence of global warming denial in America.

 

Although science has reached firm conclusions about the reality and dangers of human-induced climate change, many politicians and other leaders continue to live in denial of the grave threats of climate disruption to our modern way of life. In their new book, The Madhouse Effect, Penn State climate scientist Michael Mann and Washington Post cartoonist Tom Toles address the widespread persistence of global warming denial in America.

Dear Tomorrow: Letters to the Future

 

Climate disruption is expected to increase over the next few decades, and climate activists Trisha Shrum and Jill Kubit looked for a way to tell their young children how they tried to make a difference. Creating literary time capsules, they wrote letters to their kids and the people of decades to come about the climate protection actions of today. They read their letters for Dear Tomorrow and talk with Living on Earth's Jenni Doering.

 

Sound of the Earth: Birds at the Southern Edge of the World

 

Rockhopper penguins and black-browed albatrosses make a racket as they share a nesting site in the Southern Ocean. Living on Earth's Resident Explorer Mark Seth Lender recorded them at West Point in the Falkland Islands.

 

Tom Friedman on the Age of Acceleration

 

New York Times columnist Tom Friedman discusses the insights he's written about in his latest book, "Thank You For Being Late: An Optimist's Guide to Thriving In The Age Of Accelerations." It explores how diversity provides resilience to help cope with a world of rapid globalization, technology development and climate change.

 

Friendship, Faith and Firefighters

 

Hundreds of firefighters from all over the country battled the Rock Mountain Fire in North Georgia this autumn. And southern hospitality helped them win the battle against the blaze: a local Orthodox Jewish camp opened its doors to these crews.

 

Freshening China’s Fish Farms

 

Consumer demand in both the U.S. and China for safe and healthy farmed fish is shaping aquaculture practices in the world's most populous country. And fish farmers are using traditional Chinese medicine as well as high-tech monitoring systems as they strive to keep their fish healthy and their farming practices transparent.

 

Jim's Bees

 

Bees have remarkable skills to communicate and create wholesome food from flowers. Yet they can also terrify.

 

Hummingbirds in the Canyon

 

Watching hummingbirds in Arizona's Madera Canyon gave Mark Seth Lender an up close view of their interactions, and a chance to take spectacular photos.

 

White House Confronts Climate Deniers

 

Some skeptical pundits have used the recent deep cold snap to suggest that climate change isn't real. White House Science Advisor John Holdren says not so fast.

 

Beyond the Headlines

We look back at some of the year’s biggest environmental headlines, including environmental racism in Flint and Standing Rock, declining polar sea ice and rising global carbon dioxide levels. The boom in clean energy infrastructure across the globe suggests a possible renewable power future. Meanwhile, environmental journalists have a vital responsibility to be watchdogs.

Dear Tomorrow: Letters to the Future

Climate disruption is expected to increase over the next few decades, and climate activists Trisha Shrum and Jill Kubit looked for a way to tell their young children how they tried to make a difference. Creating literary time capsules, they wrote letters to their kids and the people of decades to come about the climate protection actions of today. They read their letters for Dear Tomorrow and talk with Living on Earth’s Jenni Doering.

This Week’s Show
December 30, 2016
America’s Climate Denial Madhouse

Although science has reached firm conclusions about the reality and dangers of human-induced climate change, many politicians and other leaders continue to live in denial of the grave threats of climate disruption to our modern way of life. In their new book, The Madhouse Effect, Penn State climate scientist Michael Mann and Washington Post cartoonist Tom Toles address the widespread persistence of global warming denial in America.

Science Note: Resilient Killifish

In a world of increasing pollution from humans, the Atlantic Killifish seems to have the skills to survive, and even thrive. Thanks to genetic variation, this small fish has evolved to become nearly 8,000 times more resistant to toxic environments than other fish, as Aidan Connelly reports in this week’s note on Emerging Science.

Beyond the Headlines

We look back at some of the year’s biggest environmental headlines, including environmental racism in Flint and Standing Rock, declining polar sea ice and rising global carbon dioxide levels. The boom in clean energy infrastructure across the globe suggests a possible renewable power future. Meanwhile, environmental journalists have a vital responsibility to be watchdogs.

BirdNote: Winter Brings Snow Buntings

These tiny brown and white-streaked birds are visual delights of winter weather, and reporter Mary McCann describes the qualities that make them feathered favorites.

Sounds of Winter

Listen closely. The frigid months of winter have a sound uniquely their own.

Dear Tomorrow: Letters to the Future

Climate disruption is expected to increase over the next few decades, and climate activists Trisha Shrum and Jill Kubit looked for a way to tell their young children how they tried to make a difference. Creating literary time capsules, they wrote letters to their kids and the people of decades to come about the climate protection actions of today. They read their letters for Dear Tomorrow and talk with Living on Earth’s Jenni Doering.

Sound of the Earth: Birds at the Southern Edge of the World

Rockhopper penguins and black-browed albatrosses make a racket as they share a nesting site in the Southern Ocean. Living on Earth’s Resident Explorer Mark Seth Lender recorded them at West Point in the Falkland Islands.


Special Features

A River Town in Transition

Wrangell, Alaska is a small, isolated town at the mouth of the mighty Stikine River and a former a timber capital. But since the saw mills shut down in the '90s, the small town has reinvented itself as a tourist destination and a commercial fishing hub. Since both of these industries are dependent on the Stikine, some locals worry that a mining development upriver could put the whole town's livelihood at risk.
Blog Series: Alaskan River Riches

Cowee, North Carolina

Living on Earth is giving a voice to Orion magazine's longtime feature in which people write about the place they call home. In this week's edition, songwriter Angela-Faye Martin uses her words and music to picture her North Carolina valley on the edge of the Great Smoky Mountains.
Blog Series: The Place Where You Live


...Ultimately, if we are going prevent large parts of this Earth from becoming not only inhospitable but uninhabitable in our lifetimes, we are going to have to keep some fossil fuels in the ground rather than burn them...

-- President Barack Obama, November 6, 2015 on why he declined to approve the Keystone XL Pipeline.

